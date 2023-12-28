Pakistani delegation visits Yunnan Forestry College, China

BEIJING, Dec 28 (APP): A Pakistani delegation led by Dr. Atta Ullah Shah, the President of Karakoram International University (KIU) in Pakistan, visited Yunnan Forestry Technological College, Kunming, China to discuss the progress of their cooperative project, Sino-Pak Yunnan Forestry International College.

The International College was established in September 2023 as a result of the initial visit of Dr. Atta Ullah Shah to the Yunnan Forestry Technical College earlier this year.

Since its establishment, the International College has offered two majors: Forestry Technology and Horticultural Technology.

During the visit, delegates discussed enrollment, student management, Chinese language courses, and the teaching of the first-semester curriculum, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

Furthermore, both sides explored plans for integrating Chinese language education with vocational training in forestry and horticulture, as well as fostering faculty and student exchanges.

Atta Ullah Shah believes that the incorporation of Chinese language education with vocational training will enable the students to contribute to Pak-China cooperation in the horticulture and forestry sectors and the sustainable development of the related industries in both countries.