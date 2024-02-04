Pakistani delegation visits Deep Space Exploration Laboratory in China

BEIJING, Feb 4 (APP): A Pakistani delegation led by Mohammad Yousuf Khan, Chairman of Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission visited the Deep Space Exploration Laboratory in Hefei, China to forge a stronger space partnership with China in deep space exploration endeavours.

During the visit, the Pakistani side led by Mohammad Yousuf Khan, Chairman of the Commission and Wu Weiren, Director of Deep Space Exploration Laboratory engaged in extensive discussions on future deep space exploration missions.

The meeting held recently was also attended by the engineers from the Chang’e-8 mission.

Wu Weiren presented an overview of China’s progress in lunar and planetary exploration missions to the delegation and said that the inclusion of Pakistan’s ICUBE-Q CubeSat on the Chang’e-6 mission has expanded the collaboration between the two countries in the field of deep space exploration and laid a solid foundation for international lunar scientific research cooperation, as per local media.

Mohammad Yousuf Khan introduced the basic details of Pakistan’s proposed collaborative projects on the Chang’e-8 mission and expressed a willingness to further enhance bilateral cooperation in lunar exploration.

“The laboratory is currently establishing an International Society for Deep Space Exploration, with the objective of fostering an international platform dedicated to scientific research and academic exchanges in lunar and planetary exploration, with a particular focus on significant engineering tasks.

Wu warmly welcomed Pakistani scientists to become members of this society and extended an invitation to the Pakistani delegation to participate in China’s Space Day in April and the upcoming Tian Du International Conference scheduled for the second half of the year.

The visit between the Pakistan delegation and China’s Deep Space Exploration Laboratory signifies the strengthening of space cooperation between the two nations.

The discussions held during the visit are expected to foster future collaborations in deep space exploration, contributing to advancements in scientific knowledge and technological capabilities for both countries.

APP/asg