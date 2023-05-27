Pakistani cultural event showcasing music, cuisines, textile, handcrafts held in Beijing

BEIJING, May 27 (APP): Pakistan’s traditional music, mesmerizing cultural performances and exquisite flavors cuisine as well as textiles and unique handicrafts were showcased at a cultural event held here on Saturday.

The two-day cultural event titled “Phenomenal Pakistan” was jointly organized by the Embassy of Pakistan, and the JinShang Group at the JinShang Garden Theatre in Beijing.

In his remarks, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque said that as part of the series of activities planned by the Embassy to celebrate the ongoing Year of China-Pakistan Tourism Exchanges, this cultural event was an endeavor to let everyone indulge in a cultural retreat and discover Pakistan, its heritage and immense beauty.

Talking about China and Pakistan’s strong bonds of friendship, he highlighted the importance of people-to-people exchanges and cultural cooperation between the two countries.

He invited Chinese travelers to visit and explore Pakistan, where they would receive a warm welcome.

Welcoming the guests, Eric Peter Gibb, Managing Director of JinShang Group said that we have gathered here to immerse ourselves in the vibrant and diverse culture of Pakistan, which was a treasure trove of tourist attractions.

Over the course of two days, we would be treated to a glimpse of Pakistan’s traditional music, mesmerizing cultural performances, and the exquisite flavors of its cuisine and also have the opportunity to explore the craftsmanship of Pakistani artisans through their beautiful textiles and unique handicrafts.

He added that this event signifies the strong relationship between China and Pakistan. Together, we share a commitment to promoting cultural exchange and understanding.

A number of stalls were set up at the event showcasing Pakistani traditional dishes, calligraphy, handicrafts, cultural dresses, jewelry and decorative ornaments.

The event was attended by a large number of people from various Chinese institutions and organizations, diplomatic corps, media and members of the Pakistani community.