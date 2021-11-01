Pakistani cuisine, folks music showcased at cultural festival in Pakistan Embassy, Beijing

BEIJING, Nov 1 (APP):Pakistan Embassy in Beijing was organized exquisite food and cultural festival here at Pakistan House to showcase the culture of Pakistan through its delicious cuisine, colorful handicrafts, folk music, and warm hospitality.



Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque, and Madam Farah Moin welcomed the distinguished guests.



An exhibit showcasing the beautiful landscapes, people, historical monuments, and rich cultural heritage of Pakistan was also displayed.



Former Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Lu Shulin while talking to APP said that autumn is considered as one the best seasons in the Chinese capital and added that this event would play an important role in further cementing all-weather friendship between people of two countries.



Intikhab Alam, a Chinese scholar, and Urdu writer and poet also participated in the event and highly appreciated the Pakistani culture, cuisine, and warmth of Pakistani hospitality.



The event, organized by Pakistan Embassy Beijing, coincided with the 70 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan.



It was aimed at promoting people-to-people contacts and cultural understanding between both countries.



The event was attended by a large gathering of Chinese guests from different walks of life, diplomats, members of the Pakistani community, and media representatives.