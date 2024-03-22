Pakistani consulate lauds New York State Assembly’s resolutions honouring Pakistan

NEW YORK, Mar 22 (APP): Pakistan Thursday welcomed New York State Assembly’s three resolutions — proclaiming 23rd March as Pakistan-American Heritage Day, 14th August as Pakistan Independence Day, and congratulating the American-Pakistani Public Affairs Committee (APPAC), a political group, for it’s contributions to the New York.

These resolutions were the result of the efforts by the American-Pakistani Advocacy Group (APAG), a leading non-profit social service and advocacy organization based in New York comprising a group of young entrepreneurs and community activists, backed by the Consulate General of Pakistan in New York.

“The Consulate General commends the efforts made by American-Pakistani Advocacy Group (APAG) and American Pakistani Public Affairs Committee (APPAC) for their relentless efforts in garnering support for these resolutions, which serve to foster greater cultural understanding and collaboration between Pakistan and the State of New York,” a press release issued by the consulate said.

During the session of the New York State Assembly, Consul General Aamer Ahmed Atozai was honoured with a citation and proclamation for his outstanding leadership and dedicated service to the Pakistani-American community in New York, underscoring his commitment to fostering collaboration with the City administration and various departments of New York State for the betterment of all communities.

“The adoption of these resolutions by the New York State Assembly and Senate reflects a moment of great national pride — it highlights the significant influence of the Pakistani-American community within the state apparatus of New York,” the press release said