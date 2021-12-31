Pakistani, Chinese students perform at cultural event in Beijing

BEIJING, Dec 31 (APP):As part of 70th anniversary celebrations of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China, Embassy of Pakistan in collaboration with the Voice of Diplomacy, Beijing organized a cultural event. The event was participated by students from various schools of Beijing and the Pakistan Embassy College Beijing.

The event included cultural performances by the Pakistani and Chinese students followed by a question and answer session. The Chinese students especially asked keen questions about the history and culture of Pakistan.

Speaking at the occasion, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque highlighted the deep-rooted bond of friendship between Pakistan and China and the mutual respect and trust that marked this relationship.

He said that such events involving the youth would be instrumental in promoting people-to-people contacts and further deepen the understanding between our two peoples.

At the conclusion of the event, Ambassador distributed certificates among the students.