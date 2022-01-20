Pakistan yearns for peace, desires development of region: Fawad

Dubai, Jan 20 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain taking a dig at Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his belligerent policies Thursday said Pakistan was promoting peace for the development of the region.

“We are a peace-loving nation, and yearn for peace to take the region forward so that the people of both Pakistan and India can live peacefully,” he said while speaking to the inaugural ceremony of the Pakistan Film Festival at Pakistan’s Pavilion at Dubai Expo.

Addressing the Indian PM, the minister cited a couplet of Urdu poet Ahmed Fraz “Tum Apny Aqeedo K Naizay Har Dil Mein Utary Jaty Ho, Hum Log Muhabat Waly Hain Tum Khanjar Kiyun Lehraty Ho.”

Fawad Chaudhry also greeted the Indian expats who were present at Pakistan’s pavilion.

He said the presence of a large number of people from the United Arab Emirates manifested peace as music and culture, and on top of that cricket was a thing that connected people with one another.

He urged Pakistani expats to come to the country’s pavilion every day to watch some 11 movies to be screened from January 21 to February 26 at the festival.

He also extended gratitude to the UAE-based overseas Pakistan for their major contribution in US $31 billion remittances.

The major chunk of the remittances poured in the Roshan Digital Accounts was also from the UAE as well.

“Overseas Pakistanis are the precious asset of the country. Prime Minister Imran Khan stands with Pakistani expats in the same way as they do with him,” he remarked.

He expressed the resolve to take every such step which would improve the value of the green passport.