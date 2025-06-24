34.2 C
Islamabad
Tuesday, June 24, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
ہومInternational NewsPakistan welcomes Iran-Israel ceasefire: FO
International NewsNational

Pakistan welcomes Iran-Israel ceasefire: FO

MOFA: FIle
124
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, June 24 (APP): Pakistan on Tuesday welcomed the announcement of the ceasefire understanding between Iran and Israel, and called on the relevant parties to uphold the ceasefire.

“We also welcome and support the efforts aimed at reviving dialogue and diplomacy in the region. Pakistan believes that peace and stability in the region can only be achieved through strict adherence to the purposes and principles of the U.N. Charter and by refraining from the use of force,” Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press statement.

Pakistan would continue to support all efforts in this regard, it was added.

RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

مزید لوڈ کریں

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan