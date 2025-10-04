Pakistan welcomes Hamas response to President Trump’s plan

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 04 (APP): Pakistan on Saturday welcomed Hamas’ response to the plan announced by US President Donald Trump.

“This offers an important opportunity to secure an immediate ceasefire, end the bloodshed of innocent Palestinians in Gaza, release of hostages and Palestinian prisoners, ensure unhindered humanitarian assistance and pave the way for a credible political process toward lasting peace. Israel must immediately cease attacks,” Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press statement.

Pakistan appreciated the efforts of President Trump for peace in Gaza and sincerely hoped that it would result in a durable ceasefire and a just, comprehensive and lasting peace.

Pakistan would continue to contribute constructively and meaningfully to this process, it was reiterated.

The spokesperson further reaffirmed Pakistan’s principled support for the Palestinian cause and stands in complete solidarity with the Palestinian people in their just struggle to exercise their inalienable right to self-determination leading to the establishment of a sovereign, viable and contiguous State of Palestine based on pre-1967 borders with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, in accordance with international legitimacy and relevant UN resolutions.