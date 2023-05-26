Pakistan Week concludes in China with fruitful results

BEIJING, May 26 (APP) -:The 2023 Pakistan Week, scheduled from May 18 to May 24, came to a successful close in Dujiangyan, Chengdu, Sichuan, China.

Themed “Working hand in hand for a closer China-Pakistan bond under the Belt and Road Initiative”, the 7-day event showcased traditional Pakistani clothes, dazzling jewellery and hand-made rugs copied from ancient Chinese artists, which vividly interpreted the fusion and collision of Chinese and Pakistani culture.

“Children are our future. That is why I was particularly excited to have the opportunity to visit Wanhui Academy in Dujiangyan, to talk to representatives and discuss Pakistan-China relations,” noted Agha Hunain, Acting Consul General of the Consulate General of Pakistan in Chengdu, expressing his excitement to communicate with local children and representatives to know more about the long-lasting friendship between both countries, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Friday.

During the event, the Chinese city of Dujiangyan and the Pakistani city of Murree signed a Letter of Intent for the establishment of a sister-city relationship to cement people-to-people exchanges and enhance practical cooperation.

Also the military action-romance film “Parwaaz Hai Junoon” was screened for local residents to enjoy the charm of the friendly country on their doorsteps.

According to Sichuan Provincial People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, this cultural week will promote the understanding of Sichuan people on Pakistan, and effectively boost the exchanges and cooperation between the two sides in fields of culture, tourism, economy, trade, and education.

Hosted by Sichuan People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, Dujiangyan Municipal Government, and the Consulate General of Pakistan in Chengdu, the event is an important part of the 2023 China-Pakistan Year of Tourism and Exchanges.

It included a Pakistan tourism photo exhibition, a Pakistani culture exhibition, a Pakistani film show, and a Pakistani culture lecture.

APP/asg