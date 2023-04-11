Pakistan warns against threat posed to peace by states ‘turbocharged’ with extremist ideologies

UNITED NATIONS, Apr 11 (APP):Pakistan has told the UN Security Council that world peace is threatened by generous supply of advanced weapons and technologies to some states, especially those “turbocharged” by the extremist ideologies, as the 15-member body debated the unregulated export of weapons and equipment.

“In most cases, peace and security is threatened by the ultra-nationalist and hegemonic policies of some states, particularly those that are turbocharged by the extremist ideologies,” Ambassador Aamir Khan, deputy permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, said in an apparent reference to India.

“These states seek to build up conventional and nuclear weapons capabilities, including by acquisitions of weapons, to threatened neighbours, impose the regional hegemony, and promote great power aspirations,” he said, adding, “They also indulge in behaviour that seeks to oppress their minorities, and crush requests for self-determination.”

These states, the Pakistani envoy said, were emboldened by lack of global accountability and the generous supply of advanced weapons and technologies from multiple sources have also encouraged such regimes to follow this aggressive course.

“The causes of war are even more important to address than the instruments of war,” he said in his remarks on Monday.

“In order to deal with the growing and unacceptable human cost that these weapons inflict, particularly in situations of foreign occupation and suppression of the right to self-determination, a comprehensive and integrated approach is required.

Urging all States to fully implement such mechanisms as the United Nations Programme of Action, Ambassador Aamir Khan called for stronger international assistance, cooperation and resources, especially for developing countries.

While enforcing arms embargoes, enhancing arms controls, improving standards and increasing cooperation on weapons tracing are all essential, the Pakistani envoy said such efforts are notably focused on regulating the supply side of the equation.

To address demand, he said, the international community must mobilize political will, evolve current mechanisms and address the unresolved disputes, root causes of conflict, breeding grounds for terrorism and factors behind organized crime.

Against that backdrop, Aamir Khan proposed initiating a new global debate on the links between excessive arms production, trade, use and societal impacts.

At the outset, the Security Council was briefed by Izumi Nakamitsu, Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, who outlined the risks posed by illicit and unregulated arms transfers, and enumerated the international, regional and bilateral arms control treaties, agreements and frameworks put forth by States to tackle such threats, regulate the international arms trade and promote transparency in weapons transfers.

Those include the Arms Trade Treaty — which marked its tenth anniversary on 2 April — as well as the United Nations Programme of Action on Small Arms and Light Weapons, the International Tracing Instrument and the Protocol against the Illicit Manufacturing of and Trafficking in Firearms, Their Parts and Components and Ammunition, known as the Firearms Protocol, she said.

Calling on all States that have not yet done so to join the Arms Trade Treaty, in particular, she went on to note that — in line with international norms — any transfers of arms and ammunition should include pre-transfer risk assessments and post-shipment controls, such as on-site inspection and end-user verifications.

Ms. Nakamitsu also underlined the need for cooperation and information exchange between importing, transit and exporting States, as well as appropriate accounting practices, safeguarding and customs and border control measures.

Stressing the importance of transparency in reducing tensions and misperceptions, she encouraged all Member States to participate in the United Nations Register of Conventional Arms, by reporting on exports and imports of equipment that fall within its seven categories of major conventional arms.