Pakistan ‘very satisfied’ with ‘wide support’ in UNGA to resolution on flood havoc: Munir Akram

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 07 (APP): Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations Munir Akram Friday expressed satisfaction over the adoption by the UN General Assembly (UNGA) of the resolution expressing solidarity with the flood-hit Pakistani government and people, saying it reflected the “wide support” the country enjoys in the international community.

The resolution was sponsored by 159 countries out of the 193 members of the Assembly.

In an interview with APP after the adoption of the resolution, Ambassador Akram said he was “very satisfied” at its adoption by consensus in the aftermath of the disaster.

Pakistan, he said, had responded heroically to the disaster.

“We are working with the international community in order to overcome this disaster in a way that will be more resilient and that that we will mitigate the impact from future such disasters,” the envoy said.

“So, these are objectives that are shared by the international community.”

“What transpired today in the Assembly also shows the wide respect and support for Pakistan, and I think that is the most important thing,” Ambassador Akram said, noting the decision to hold the pledging conference to raise funds for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the devastated areas.

“We have got the decision for the Secretary-General to support us in preparing a plan for reconstruction with resilience, and to follow up on the implementation of the plan through this year and next year,” the Pakistani envoy said.

“So, I think these are important developments from our point of view and we need to build on these to prepare ourselves and then to act upon upon these decisions.”