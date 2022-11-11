Pakistan urges ‘sustained’ engagement with Taliban to promote human rights, end terrorism

UNITED NATIONS, Nov 11 (APP): Pakistan has called for “greater and sustained engagement” with the Taliban government to promote the world community’s goals in Afghanistan with respect to human rights, especially women’s rights, political inclusivity and counter-terrorism, saying those objectives could not be achieved by isolating it.

“What could not be realized through force, cannot be achieved through isolation, sanctions or financial coercion,” Ambassador Aamir Khan, deputy permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, told the General Assembly on Thursday.

“A coercive approach could lead to renewed violence and conflict, strengthen terrorist groups and generate a new flow of Afghan refugees – which none of Afghanistan’s neighbours are in a position to accommodate,” he said in a debate on the situation in Afghanistan.

The U.S. government, which fought the Taliban for two decades in Afghanistan and has designated several Taliban leaders as international terrorists, has been pushing for “limited” diplomatic engagement with the Taliban.

In his remarks, Ambassador Aamir Khan said Pakistan fully shares the international community’s desire to ensure full protection of human rights, especially women’s rights and greater political, social and gender inclusion.

Regardless of ideological considerations, he said, the world must welcome that – after 40 years – one authority controls the entire territory of Afghanistan, with no credible challenge to its authority.

“It is essential to ensure that ‘spoilers’ – within or outside Afghanistan – are not able to foment instability, insurgency or terrorism in Afghanistan,” the Pakistan envoy said without name India. “The role of ‘spoilers’ especially the one from our region who wishes to aid and abet terrorism against Pakistan from Afghan soil must be checked and the terrorist network it has established must be dismantled in Afghanistan and the region.”

Aamir Khan stressed international community’s “vital” interest to effectively end the threat of terrorism within or from Afghanistan posed by terrorist groups such as ISIL-K/Daesh, the TTP, ETIM an IMU.

In order to develop a comprehensive counterterrorism strategy, he said, engagement with the de-facto Afghan government was essential. Pakistan, he added, will support counter-terrorism efforts while respecting Afghanistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“One year after the withdrawal of foreign forces and assumption of power by the Taliban government, the first priority remains the prevention of a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan,” the Pakistani envoy said, pointing out that ninety-five percent of Afghan people live in extreme poverty.

Aamir Khan said the international community’s primary interest is the restoration of sustainable peace and security in Afghanistan, to avoid another civil war. Also vital is continued humanitarian and economic assistance to Afghanistan, he said, urging the international community to fulfill the UN Secretary-General’s call for $4.2 billion in humanitarian assistance and economic support to its people.

“The early resumption of reconstruction and implementation of the shovel-ready connectivity projects with Central Asia and other neighbours including the extension of Pakistan-China Economic Corridor to Afghanistan can contribute immensely to development and peace in Afghanistan and the adjacent regions.”

Aamir Khan urged the international community to build a realistic and pragmatic path towards normalization in Afghanistan – one which addresses the concerns of the world community – human rights, inclusion, terrorism – while also accommodating the legitimate expectations of the de-facto Afghan government