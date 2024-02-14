Pakistan urges resolution of prolonged conflicts & occupation to fight extremism

UNITED NATIONS, Feb 14 (APP): Pakistan has called for addressing situations of decades-old unresolved conflicts and foreign occupation — an obvious reference to Palestine and Kashmir — as part of efforts to combat violent extremism.

In this regard, Pakistani delegate Muhammad Jawad Ajmal, speaking at an event marking International Day for the Prevention of Violent Extremism, also urged reaffirmation by the world community of its commitment to promote peace, tolerance, inter-religious dialogue and countering hate speech.

“Political and economic injustices have created polarization and fueled animosities,” he told delegates at the event, which was organized by the Iraqi Mission to the UN on Tuesday.

Reiterating Pakistan’s condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, the Pakistani delegate noted that global landscape of the menace has evolved significantly in recent years.

“Today,” Ajmal said, “the world has failed to address the root causes of terrorism, including foreign occupation, denial of the inalienable right to self-determination, injustice, oppression and state terrorism.

“We have also failed to address violent acts by white supremacist, far right extreme right wing, violent nationalist, xenophobic, Islamophobic, anti-Muslim and Hindutva groups and ideologies in various parts of the world,” he added.

“To combat violent extremism, we therefore need to comprehensively address not just the symptoms, but the root causes as well.”

In this context, Ajmal, the Pakistani delegate, highlighted five points:

— The practice of insulting any religion and acts of hate and violence on the basis of religion or belief must be universally outlawed;

— The UN must make appropriate changes in its counter-terrorism architecture and sanctions regimes to cover new and emerging forms of terrorism like right wing and Islamophobic extremism and terrorism;

— Ensure that the fight against counter terrorism is not misused to violate human rights.

— Take action to stop the desecration of the Holy Quran, demolition of mosques, publication of blasphemous content, and allowing ethnic cleansing and mass murder of people of one particular faith.

— The UN General Assembly establish a body to promote the universal consideration and balanced implementation of all four pillars of the Global Counter Terrorism Strategy.