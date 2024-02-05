Pakistan to standby Kashmiris until they exercise right to self-determination: Amb. Munir Akram

UNITED NATIONS, Feb 05 (APP): Pakistan has called on the United Nations to fulfill its obligations vis-a-vis the Kashmiri people and resolve the festering Jammu and Kashmir dispute in line with the Security Council resolutions that uphold their right to self-determination.

“The future of international order, based on the principles and purposes of the UN Charter, and indeed global peace and security depends on ensuring the just and peaceful resolution of the festering Jammu and Kashmir dispute and securing freedom and self-determination for peoples struggling against colonization & foreign occupation,” Ambassador Munir Akram said in his message marking ‘Right to Self-determination Day’.

In this regard, the Pakistani envoy stressed that Kashmiri people’s right of self-determination was a “binding commitment” on India, Pakistan and the UN.

“Despite India’s brutal campaign to suppress the Kashmiri freedom struggle, the Kashmiri people continue to bravely resist Indian occupation. The lesson of history is that no occupying power has ever succeeded in suppressing the aspirations of a people who are willing to render supreme sacrifices to defeat foreign occupation, “Ambassador Akram said.

“We call on the United Nations, the Security Council and the international community to fulfill their obligations vis-à-vis the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Sustainable peace, stability and security in South Asia will be established only when there is a just and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in line with the UNSC resolutions and the aspirations of Kashmiris.”

Today,” he added, “we renew our pledge to continue to extend moral, diplomatic and political support to Kashmiris in their legitimate, and just struggle for their inalienable rights.”