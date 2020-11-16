BEIJING, Nov 16 (APP): Pakistan will be a special partner country at the forthcoming 17th China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) scheduled to be held on November 27-30 in Nanning, Guangxi province of China.

The CAEXPO will be co-sponsored by the Ministry of Commerce of China and its counterparts in the 10 ASEAN member countries as well as the ASEAN Secretariat.

With rigorous epidemic prevention and control, the CAEXPO will be held both physically and “on cloud”. The opening ceremony will be held online with the main venue set up in Nanning Convention and Exhibition Center.

A number of major events will be held to send a new signal of China-ASEAN cooperation to businesses around the world.

For the first time, an exhibition area will be set up for Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area cooperation, and a promotion conference be held for the China (Guangxi) Pilot Free Trade Zone, to provide more trading opportunities for enterprises from all countries.

Eight high-level forums will be held during the event covering the fields including China-ASEAN FTA, health, international industrial cooperation, technology transfer, information harbor, statistics, insurance, and electricity.

Nearly 100 people including eight Consuls General and other diplomats from 16 countries’ Consulates General in Guangzhou—Pakistan, Cambodia, Japann, the Republic of Korea, Nepal, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Australia, Viet Nam, Belgium, Laos, Malaysia, Poland, Singapore and Brazil attended a conference recently held for promotion of the CAEXPO in Guangzhou.

The Guangzhou-based representatives from trade promotion agencies, chambers of commerce, business associations and large foreign companies such as Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), Thailand Board of Investment, American Chamber of Commerce in South China, Mitsubishi Corporation, Marubeni (Guangzhou) Trading Co., Ltd.; and journalists from major Chinese media outlets were also present.

Diyar Khan, Consul General in Guangzhou of Pakistan, Special Partner of 17th CAEXPO and Karol PÄ™czak, Head of the Department for Economic Affairs, Communication and Public Diplomacy in the Guangzhou Consulate General of the Republic of Poland, Special partner of the 16th CAEXPO made remarks.

Wang Lei, Secretary General of the CAEXPO Secretariat, briefed the audience on the features and achievements of the CAEXPO and the new highlights of the event.