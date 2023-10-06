Pakistan supports Saudi Arabia’s bid to host FIFA World Cup 2034

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (APP): Pakistan on Friday reaffirmed its support to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia after the country announced its intention to host the FIFA World Cup in 2034.

“Following the announcement by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia of its intention to host the FIFA World Cup in 2034, Pakistan affirms its support for the Saudi bid to host the tournament,” the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson said Pakistan wished its Saudi brothers all success in this endeavor and was certain that Saudi Arabia would host a most memorable FIFA World Cup.

According to the media reports, the Kingdom announced that it would bid to host the 2034 World Cup after FIFA invited countries from the Asia and Oceania regions to submit bids.

Saudi Arabia’s inaugural FIFA World Cup bid is supported by the country’s increasing experience in hosting world-class football events, along with its forthcoming plans to host the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2027 AFC Asian Cup, welcoming fans from around the globe.