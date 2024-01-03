Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Kerman, Iran

ISLAMABAD, Jan 03 (APP): Pakistan on Wednesday strongly condemned a dastardly terrorist attack that took place earlier today in the Martyrs Cemetery of the provincial capital of Kerman, Iran, resulting in large number of deaths and injuries.

“Pakistan stands in full solidarity with the Government and brotherly people of Iran in this hour of grief and tragedy,” Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press statement.

Pakistan believed that terrorism was a menace and threat to regional and global peace and security that needed to be confronted through bilateral and regional cooperation, it was added.

“We extend heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and pray for the swift recovery of the injured,” the spokesperson said.