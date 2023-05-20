Pakistan strongly condemns storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque  

ISLAMABAD, May 20 (APP): Pakistan on Saturday strongly condemned storming of Al Aqsa Mosque by a member of the Israeli occupation authority and members of the Knesset under protection of Israeli occupation forces.

“Pakistan calls upon the international community to take urgent action to put an end to Israeli transgressions in the occupied territories that have been conspicuously ascendant since the beginning of this year,” Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press statement.

Violation of the sanctity of one of the holiest sites in Islam constituted yet another reprehensible event in a series of escalatory Israeli actions disrespectful to religious sentiments of over 1.5 billion Muslims around the world, it was added.

“We reiterate that such acts are inconsistent with the right to freedom of expression and religion or belief of the Palestinian people, defying all humanitarian and human rights laws and norms,” the spokesperson further said.

Pakistan reaffirmed its unstinted support for the Palestinian cause, and renewed the call for a viable, independent and contiguous Palestinian State, with pre-1967 borders, and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital being the only just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue.