Pakistan strongly condemns attempted missile attack on UAE

ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP): Pakistan on Monday strongly condemned the launching of a missile from Al-Jawf, Yemen, by the Houthis towards the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“It is commendable that the missile was successfully intercepted by the air defence system of the UAE, preventing loss of innocent lives,” the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

He said Pakistan considered these attacks as a grave violation of international law and a serious threat to regional peace and security and called for their immediate cessation.

“Pakistan reaffirms its solidarity with the brotherly people and government of the United Arab Emirates,” he added.