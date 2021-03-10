NEW YORK, Mar 10 (APP):Pakistan has called for achieving gender equality, parity, non-discrimination between men and women for the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that are aimed at fighting poverty, reducing inequality, and addressing climate change.

“A transforming partnership between women and men is a prerequisite for the timely achievement of the SDGs,” Ambassador Munir Akram, who is also the president of UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), told a meeting to commemorate International Women’s Day.

The high-level meeting, hosted by Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, discussed “Women Participation in Decision-Making; Reforms and Best Practices”

In his remarks, the Pakistani envoy said that equality between men and women, a basic tenet of Islam, was there much before the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which was adopted by the UN General Assembly on Dec. 10, 1948.

“It (the tenet) is, of course, now a principle of human rights and fundamental freedoms and it is a matter of social justice for economic and social development in our countries,” Ambassador Akram said.

In this context, he lauded the legal, political, administrative transformation taking place in Saudi Arabia through reforms introduced under the ‘Vision 2030’ programme, calling it “phenomenal”.

Ambassador Akram paid high tributes to the leadership of King Salman Bin AbdulAziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in expanding the rights of women, saying the world needed to be made aware of the Saudi leadership’s initiatives in an Islamic country. Those reforms, he added, were something that could be an example towards the promotion of gender equality in Islamic society.

In Pakistan too, Ambassador Akram said, a number of policy initiatives and legislative measures have been taken to promote the emancipation and empowerment of women.

“We are promoting a gender-sensitive society where women have all the opportunities to participate, excel in all walks of life — women in government, corporations, in the armed forces, as fighter pilots and in diplomacy”, he said.

“My government is committed to continue working towards the achievement of gender parity and equality for all Pakistani women.”

He concluded his remarks by highlighting what Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had said the importance of women’s place in a society: “I have always maintained that no nation can ever be worthy of its existence that cannot take its women along with the men.”