Pakistan, speaking for OIC, urges governments to act ‘decisively’ to combat Islamophobia

UNITED NATIONS, Mar 14 (APP): Pakistan, speaking on behalf of the OIC, called on the world community to act “decisively” in countering the rising incidents of Islamophobia and other manifestations of anti-Muslim hate, bigotry and intolerance, as the UN General Assembly marked the International Day to Combat Islamophobia on Friday

“Our aim must be to promote a collective effort to combat Islamophobia with unity and empathy,” Ambassador Munir Akram, permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, told the 193-member Assembly, which also heard solidarity messages from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the Assembly President, Philemon Yang.

‘We should commit to utilizing the positive messages of peace, justice, tolerance and compassion that Islam – and indeed all religions – offer to combat Islamophobia and all other manifestations of hate, bigotry and intolerance.”

In 2022, the General Assembly adopted a resolution, co-sponsored by Pakistan, designating March 15 as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, which he called

a “defining moment” as the world finally recognized the danger posed by this menace.

The day is being celebrated as the Muslim world is observing the holy month of Ramadan. “Islamophobia is not restricted to one region– It is resurgent in the West and the East,” Ambassador Akram said, speaking for OIC. “Islamophobia is now being used as an avenue for political advancement and popularity, feeding the worst human instincts of fear, prejudice and hate (and) in some countries, Muslims are being systematically marginalized and suppressed,” the Pakistani envoy added. In this regard, Ambassador Akram urged Governments to ensure that their policies and laws reflect an unambiguous commitment to religious tolerance; media and disinformation are not used to fuel hate; no law is weaponized to curtail Muslim identity or discriminate against Muslims; and no citizen of any State is relegated to second-class status based on their faith.