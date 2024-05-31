Pakistan, speaking for Muslim countries, praises late Iran President Raisi for upholding Palestinians rights at UNGA

UNITED NATIONS, May 31 (APP): Pakistan, speaking in the UN General Assembly on behalf of Islamic countries Thursday, paid tributes to the leadership of the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, especially his contribution to OIC’s “central cause” of restoring Palestinian’s rights and protecting the sanctity of holy mosque of Al-Quds Al-Sharif.

“Thanks to the leadership, wisdom and consensus politics of the late President, and with the consistent support of other OIC leaders, the Organization has become stronger, more cohesive and an effective force for the promotion of global peace, security and prosperity,” Ambassador Munir Akram told the 193-member Assembly which met as part of the tradition to pay tribute to any world leader who was a sitting head of state at the time of their death.

Speeches were made by countries and regional groups during an hour-long tribute to Raisi, after observing a moment of silence to honour the leader.

Raisi, who had been seen as a potential successor to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was martyred when his helicopter came down in poor weather in mountains near the Azerbaijan border on May 19.

The United States boycotted the ceremony, accusing the departed President of Raisi of human rights violations.

In his remarks, the Pakistani envoy prayed to “the Almighty Allah to grant the gentle soul of the departed President Raisi eternal bliss in the paradise of El-firdaus.”

Ambassador Akram also highlighted the various contributions of late President Raisi to the socio-economic and political transformation in Iran, saying they would remain a permanent legacy of benevolence that would be recorded in favour of late President Raisi”

“In addition to his contribution to the promotion of friendly relations among the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, which has consolidated the excellent bilateral and multilateral relations within the OIC”.

At the global level, he said, the relevance of a long overdue new world political and socio-economic order, based on equality, good-neighbourliness, justice and freedom, has always resonated clearly in the various declarations and speeches by late President Raisi at the annual High-Level sessions of the United Nations General Assembly, since his assumption of power in Iran in 2021.

“We wish, equally, to seize this opportunity to pay tribute to all members of the accompanying delegation of late President Raisi, who met their martyrdom in the same helicopter crash. In particular, the passing away of Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian was as tragic as it was most shocking, Ambassador Akram said.

“This is considering the fact that news of the former Minister’s transition occurred just about 30 days after his participation in the UN Security Council’s open debate on admission on the Palestine as a full member of the United Nations on 18 April 2024. Late Foreign Minister Abdollahian will be remembered for his unrelenting demarches and astute support for the cause of the liberation of Palestine among the various issues on the OIC agenda,” he said, while offering prayers for the departed soul.

In a short statement, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the General Assembly that Raisi led Iran at a challenging time for the country, the region and globally.

“The United Nations stands in solidarity with the Iranian people and in the quest for peace, development and fundamental freedoms,” Guterres said.

Iran’s U.N. Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani reflected on the “profound impact” of Raisi and Iran’s Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian.

“They were not just figures of authority, but also a symbol of hope, resilience and the enduring power of good governance and diplomacy,” Iravani told the General Assembly. “We remain committed to upholding the principles of peace, security, justice and multilateralism that they tirelessly supported.”

A presidential election to replace Raisi has been scheduled for June 28.

