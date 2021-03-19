Pakistan signs 161-nation statement highlighting water's importance amid Covid-19

UNITED NATIONS, Mar 19 (APP):Pakistan has joined 161 countries that have co-signed a joint statement underscoring the importance of water amid the coronavirus pandemic in which cleanliness and hygiene are the first defence lines in the absence of a vaccine, particularly in many developing countries.

The cross-regional statement was issued as a high-level meeting deliberated on the “Implementation of the Water-related Goals and Targets of the 2030 Agenda” on Thursday.

Water is the source of life and prosperity. Access to it is the fundamental human right of everyone.

The statement called water a matter of life and source of existence for all living, saying the human rights to water and sanitation must be promoted, protected and fulfilled at all times.

It said that water is a matter of life, as it is an important source of existence for all.

“Pakistan is proud to be part of drafters of the joint statement co-signed by 161countries,” Pakistani Ambassador Munir Akram, said in a tweet.

“This reaffirms that through collective resolve and cross-border cooperation we can achieve universal & equitable access to safe and affordable drinking water for all,” Ambassador Akram, who is also the President of UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), said.

“I call for scaling up investments in water-related infrastructures, in accordance with international law, to achieve water security by 2030.”