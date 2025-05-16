Pakistan showcases culture, tourism at Asian Village Festival 2025

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE, May 16 (APP): The High Commission of Pakistan in Singapore participated in the 2nd edition of Asian Village Festival, celebrating the diverse culinary and cultural heritage of Asia, being held in Singapore from 16-18 May 2025.

The festival was formally inaugurated by Rabia Shafiq, High Commissioner of Pakistan to Singapore and ambassadors of other Asian countries.

Pakistan’s participation featured a vibrant and engaging pavilion that offered visitors a taste of the country’s rich culture, and scenic tourism destinations. The participants were introduced to Pakistani produce especially premium Pakistani Basmati rice and spices, which received widespread appreciation from attendees.

Visitors were also introduced to a curated selection of books and publications on Pakistan’s history, culture, and tourism.

A promotional video highlighting Pakistan’s breathtaking landscapes and heritage sites, from the Northern Areas to the southern regions, was also played during the festival’s opening ceremony. Diplomats and dignitaries from various countries visited the Pakistani booth and interacted with the High Commissioner and her team.

The festival’s atmosphere was further enriched by captivating cultural performances, including graceful peacock dances and a vibrant dragon dance, adding to the visual and cultural appeal of the event.

In her remarks, High Commissioner Rabia Shafiq expressed gratitude to the organizer for coordinating the event and inviting the High Commission to participate.

She emphasized that such platforms offer meaningful opportunities to strengthen people-to-people ties, project Pakistan’s soft image, and promote tourism and cultural awareness on a global stage.