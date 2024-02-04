Pakistan sends 5th tranche of humanitarian aid to Gaza

ISLAMABAD, Feb 04 (APP): Pakistan has dispatched 5th tranche of humanitarian assistance for Gaza, consisting of winterized tents, tarpaulins and blankets via PAF C-130.

“The flight will land in Al-Arish, Egypt, where the Pakistani Ambassador will receive the aid for onward delivery,” Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted on its official X handle on Sunday.

This ongoing support underscored Pakistan’s continued commitment to addressing urgent humanitarian needs of the people of Gaza, it was added.

https://x.com/ForeignOfficePk/status/1754067934711005534?s=20