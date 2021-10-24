Pakistan renews pledge to keep pushing UN to settle Kashmir dispute

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 24 (APP): Marking UN Day, Pakistan renewed its pledge to continue to press for the implementation of the Security Council resolutions, which call for a plebiscite to enable Kashmiri people to exercise their right to self-determination.



“Like other colonial enterprises, India’s attempt to annex Kashmir will be defeated by the steadfast demand of the Kashmiri people for freedom and liberty,” Ambassador Munir Akram said in a message congratulating the UN community on the occasion.



After referring to the developments since the establishment of the U.N. 76 years ago, the Pakistani envoy said the promise of peace and prosperity envisaged in the organization’s Charter today faced faces multiple challenges.



These include, the worst pandemic in modern history which has reversed decades of development; an existential climate crisis; revived great power tensions; a new and wider arms race; the persistence and proliferation of conflicts and disputes; and the rise of extremist, fascist and terrorist groups in several regions.



Ambassador Akram warned that the world order enabled by the UN could collapse under the weight of these multiple threats and challenges, and said these challenges can only be addressed by and within the world body.



In this regard, he said he UN’s principal organs – thhe General Assembly, the Security Council, the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), the Human Rights Council – would have to be strengthened aand made more effective, democratic, and relevant.



Pakistan, he said, plays a “central and constructive” role in evolving decisions within the UN on economic, development, security, and other issues.



“Prime Minister Imran Khan’s proposals for debt relief, larger concessional finance, the creation of new IMF (International Monetary Fund) Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) and their redistribution to developing countries, a halt in illicit financial flows from poorer countries to ‘safe havens’, all these proposals have been reflected in international policy decisions,” Ambassador Akram pointed out.



“Pakistan’s troops also continue to play a major role in the UN’s peacekeeping operations.”



The UN membership, he said, recognizes Pakistan’s important role in stabilizing Afghanistan in the wake of the recent dramatic developments, preventing a humanitarian crisis and economic collapse, promoting peace through reconciliation, and ensuring that no terrorism emanates from Afghanistan’s territory.



The 193 UN’s member states, he said, must place their faith in the the Charter’s principles and purposes, which remain immutable and relevant to address the current global and regional challenges confronting the international community.