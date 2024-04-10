Pakistan re-elected to a key UN body on crime prevention

UNITED NATIONS, Apr 10 (APP): Pakistan was unanimously re-elected to a key United Nations body, which deals with all aspects of crime prevention, including violence against children and illicit arms trade.

The election to the Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice (CCPCJ) took place on Tuesday at a session of the 54-member Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), the economic arm of the United Nations.

Pakistan will serve an another 3-year term (2025-27) on the 40-member Commission, reflecting international community’s recognition of the country’s positive role at the UN.

APP/ift