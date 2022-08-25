Pakistan, Qatar have clear future vision with new opportunities, awareness: PM

DOHA, Aug 25 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that Pakistan and Qatar had a clear vision of the future with new opportunities and greater awareness to upgrade bilateral relations, particularly the economic cooperation.

As the prime minister headed back to homeland after his maiden two-day official visit to Qatar, wrote on Twitter mentioned the conclusion of his “important” trip he made at the invitation of Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

“Heading back to Pakistan today after the conclusion of my important trip to Qatar. Thank you to the government & people of Qatar, especially my brother HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for the warm welcome and excellent hospitality,” the prime minister tweeted.

First, Pakistan & Qatar have a clear vision of the future, one that offers new opportunities & avenues in a swiftly changing world. Second, there is a greater awareness of the need for upgrading the bilateral relations by making economic cooperation the pivot of bilateral ties. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) August 25, 2022

Mentioning the two “noteworthy” aspects of his visit, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said firstly Pakistan and Qatar had a clear vision of the future which offered new opportunities and avenues in a swiftly changing world.

Secondly, he said there was a greater awareness between the two countries of the need for upgrading the bilateral relations by making economic cooperation the pivot of bilateral ties.