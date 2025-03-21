Pakistan pushes for implementing Gaza ceasefire agreement, slams Israel for resuming attacks

- Advertisement -

UNITED NATIONS, Mar 21 (APP): Pakistan has condemned the resumption of Israel’s deadly bombardments on Gaza and the “indiscriminate” killing of Palestinians, saying this is not the way to secure the release of its hostages.

Speaking at the UN Security Council on Thursday, Ambassador Munir Akram said the best way to obtain the hostages’ freedom was through full implementation of the Hamas-Israel ceasefire agreement, including a permanent cessation of hostilities, complete Israeli troop withdrawal from Gaza, unrestricted humanitarian access, and a reconstruction plan for the war-shattered enclave.

“We support the full implementation of Security Resolution 2735 (ceasefire) — This would be the best way to secure the release of hostages”, the Pakistani envoy said.

Ambassador Akram spoke after a former Israeli hostage testified before the Security Council about the tough conditions he was held in his captivity, as the 15-member body heard urgent calls for the release of all hostages, as well as the swift restoration of the ceasefire, while Israel pledged to fight until the remaining captives are freed.

The Pakistani envoy said that civilians have been the central victims of the current war. “Hostage-taking is prohibited under international law and constitutes a violation of fundamental humanitarian principles,” he said, while also adding that the Council must never “forget the thousands of Palestinians, including women and children, who remain arbitrarily detained”.

The protection of civilians must be ensured in full compliance with international humanitarian law, including the Fourth Geneva Convention, Ambassador Akram said. However, he added, international law must be applied uniformly, universally and consistently.”

“We cannot forget the thousands of Palestinians—including women and children—who remain arbitrarily de-detained, subjected to torture, and held in inhumane conditions in Israeli prisons. Many have lost their lives due to mistreatment and medical neglect,” he said while urging the world community not to turn a “blind eye” to their suffering.

The ceasefire agreement — facilitated by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States — offered a glimmer of hope, but

was “tragically” sabotaged by some Israeli politicians, who prioritize their survival through the continuation of the war, the Pakistani envoy said.

Pakistan, he said, supports all efforts to alleviate human suffering and ensure the humane treatment of all civilians.

“Israel’s illegal occupation of the Palestinian Territories is a persistent violation of international law and its indiscriminate military actions against the innocent and helpless people of Gaza continue to fuel instability and conflict in the Middle East.”

The Arab and OIC Plan for Recovery and Reconstruction of Gaza, he said, offered a realistic path to peace and must be reinstated.

“A just and lasting peace can only be achieved through the revival of a credible and irreversible political process towards a two-state solution, leading to the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state within pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital,” Ambassador Akram told the delegates.

“The upcoming June Conference, co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia, presents an important opportunity to advance the peaceful resolution of the Palestinian question and to implement the two-state solution in accordance with international law and UN resolutions.”

Khaled Khiari, UN Assistant Secretary-General for the Middle East, Asia and the Pacific, Departments of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and Peace Operations, said the ceasefire that went into effect on 19 January had “offered a glimmer of hope” by reuniting 25 Israeli hostages with their loved ones and returning the remains of eight deceased hostages.

As of today, at least 59 hostages — alive and deceased — are still being held captive, he noted. “The testimonies of those released provide terrifying accounts of their captivity, including physical and psychological torture, sexual violence and deprivation,” he said. The hostages must be allowed to receive visits from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). The significant Israeli air strikes in Gaza in recent days have also been devastating — hundreds of Palestinians have been killed, including women and children, and one United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) staff member, he noted.

“With every passing day, we move further away from the objective of returning the remaining hostages safely to their homes,” he warned, stressing the need for a renewed ceasefire.

APP/ift