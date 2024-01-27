Pakistan Permanent Mission attends int’l event at WCO

Pakistan Permanent Mission attends int’l event at WCO

ISLAMABAD, Jan 27 (APP): Pakistan Permanent Representative has attended an event marking the International Customs Day 2024, on Saturday at the World Customs Organization (WCO), in Brussels, Belgium.

Ian Saunders, new Secretary General WCO, spoke on the theme “Customs Engaging Traditional and New Partners with Purpose”, Pakistan Permanent Mission to WCO in Belgium posted on X.

https://x.com/PakCustomsatWCO/status/1750956873270894786?s=20

The event was attended by all customs representatives based in Belgium.

By Irfan Khan

