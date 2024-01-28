Pakistan pavilion at ‘Travel & Adventure Show’ opened; Efforts underway to attract more tourists: Masood Khan

NEW YORK, Jan 28 (APP): Ambassador Masood Khan Friday inaugurated Pakistan’s pavilion at New York’s famed ‘Travel and Adventure Show’ that showcased the nation’s diverse tourism potential, saying the government was helping in building facilities to attract more tourists from across the world.

“The world is taking keen interest in the tourism market of Pakistan, especially in adventure and eco-tourism,” Masood Khan, who is Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US told reporters after formally declaring the pavilion open at the show in which nearly 190 countries are taking part.

Pakistan, he said, has the most beautiful and undiscovered touristic sites with huge untapped tourism potential.

A 60-member members’ delegation, including representatives of Pakistan Tourism Development Cooperation (PTDC), Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), and 24 private sector companies is here to participate in the event. The Travel and Adventure Show will feature live performances by artisans specializing in lacquer woodwork and traditional doll making.

Building on the success of the previous year, where the Pakistan Pavilion received the prestigious “Best New Exhibitor Award” for 2023, the show provide a platform to exhibit the immense potential of Pakistan’s tourism industry.

“Travel and Adventure Show is a fantastic show and many countries and tour operators are present her,” Ambassador Masood Khan said.

“Based in Manhattan, New York, which is capital of the world, this Show has attracted so many people. It is a matter of pride for us that Pakistan has been awarded the Best in Show in International Tourism Development.

The Pavilion has been set up in collaboration with PTDC, provincial tourism departments, T-DAP, Pakistan, Consulate General in New York and private sector companies. The Travel and Adventure Show will feature live performances by artisans specializing in lacquer woodwork and traditional doll making.

“Our participation in the event will be helpful in attracting potential tourists to Pakistan,” Consul General Aamar Ahmed Atozai told reporters.

In his message on this occasion, Wasi Shah, State Minister for Tourism and Chairman PTDC, congratulated his team for making all the arrangements and ensuring presence of all regions of Pakistan at the Pavilion through joint marketing strategy.

He hoped that all these effects will greatly contribute to attract more foreign visitors to Pakistan which will not only improve foreign exchange earnings from tourism in Pakistan but will also greatly help in the image building of Pakistan in the western world.

The delegation seeks to establish valuable connections with leading international players in the tourism sector, fostering collaboration to attract a greater number of tourists, he said.

“The event will provide an opportunity to showcase the great potential of Pakistan’s tourism industry and create linkages with the leading international players of the tourism industry, which will greatly help attract more tourists,” Aftab Rana, PTDC Managing Director, said.

“This participation is anticipated to enhance the influx of foreign tourists, allowing them to explore and discover the rich tourism potential of Pakistan, he said.. “Such tourism initiatives play a vital role in contributing to the socio-economic development of the country.”

APP/ift