Pakistan officially welcomed as member of International Bamboo, Rattan Organization

BEIJING, Nov 10 (APP):Pakistan was officially welcomed as the 48th member of the International Bamboo and Rattan Organization (INBAR) in an impressive flag raising ceremony held here at INBAR’s Headquarters on Wednesday.

The event was attended by Prof. Jiang Zehui, Co-Chair, INBAR Board of Trustees, Ali Mchumo, Director General INBAR, Ambassador Martin Mpana, Ambassador of Cameroon and current Chair of INBAR Council, ambassadors and senior diplomats of INBAR member states, and senior officials of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, National Forestry and Grassland Administration.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Jiang Zehui, Ambassador Martin Mpana, Director General Mchumo and representatives of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Forestry and Grassland Administration welcomed Pakistan’s accession to INBAR stating that Pakistan with a rich diversity of bamboo trees and strong advocate of environmental and ecological protection would be a valuable addition to the

INBAR’s family.

The speakers also dilated upon the significance of bamboo and rattan in their variety of application and uses and importance for addressing environment issues and climate change challenges.

Professor Jiang in her speech recalled her meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in Beijing in 2019 where she had requested him for Pakistan’s full membership to INBAR.

Speaking at the occasion, Pakistan Ambassador to Chinaa, Moin ul Haque conveyed the gratitude of the government of Pakistan to INBAR Secretariat, related Chinese institutions and the member states for their support for Pakistan’s membership to INBAR.

He briefed about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Clean and Green initiative which resonated with President Xi’s vision of a “blue skies, green mountains and clear water”.

He assured Pakistan’s full support and commitment to the purposes and objectives of the organization.

Ambassador Haque also conveyed his gratitude to China, the host country of INBAR for spearheading global biodiversity efforts and highlighted that China would remain a source of inspiration for Pakistan and all member states.

INBAR is an intergovernmental organization which is based in Beijing and promotes use of bamboo and rattan for sustainable development.

It has Member States mainly from Asia-Pacific, African and Latin American regions. Pakistan had an observer status with INBAR since its inception in 1997.

Pakistan officially joined INBAR on July 1, 2021 as 48th Member State after Instrument of Accession was signed by the President of Pakistan.

Pakistan’s flag raising ceremony coincided with the 24th anniversary of INBAR in the month of November.