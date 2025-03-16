Pakistan Navy second Hangor-class submarine launched in China

- Advertisement -

BEIJING, March 16 (APP): The Pakistan Navy’s second Hangor-class submarine was recently launched in China, with a Chinese expert expecting the boat with strong comprehensive combat capability to become a mainstay for the Pakistan Navy and represent a high level of military cooperation between the two countries to safeguard peace and stability in the region.

The launching ceremony took place in Wuhan, Central China’s Hubei Province, on Thursday, the Pakistan Navy confirmed to the Global Times on Sunday.

While addressing the ceremony, Vice Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami, a vice chief of the Naval Staff of the Pakistan Navy, emphasized that the Hangor-class submarines, equipped with state-of-the-art weapons and sensors, will play a pivotal role in maintaining the balance of power and maritime order in the region, according to a news release by the Pakistan Navy.

Acknowledging the tireless efforts from the Chinese side, he expressed satisfaction with the project’s progress and underscored that the Hangor-class submarine project will add a new dimension to time-tested Pakistan-China friendship.

Under an agreement, Pakistan will acquire eight Hangor-class submarines from China. Four of them will be built in China, while the remaining four will be constructed in Karachi, Pakistan under a transfer of technology program, the Pakistan Navy said, noting that these submarines will be fitted with cutting-edge weapons and sensors, enabling them to engage targets at standoff ranges.

The first Hangor-class submarine was launched in April 2024, according to open reports.

Zhang Junshe, a Chinese military affairs expert, told the Global Times on Sunday that Hangor-class submarines possess strong underwater combat capabilities and will play a central role in the Pakistan Navy after their commissioning.

The submarine is equipped with an air independent propulsion system that will give the boat strong, sustained stealth capability, maneuverability and endurance, Zhang said, highlighted its firepower, including torpedoes, anti-ship missiles and mine-laying capabilities, along with advanced underwater detection systems.

Zhang noted the Hangor-class submarine project as a representation of the deep friendship between China and Pakistan.

He described the project as a symbol of deep military cooperation, reinforcing strategic trust and safeguarding maritime security as well as peace and stability in the region.

In an exclusive interview with the Global Times published in January, Chief of the Naval Staff of the Pakistan Navy Admiral Naveed Ashraf told the Global Times that the Hangor-class submarines will significantly enhance Pakistan’s naval capabilities.

These submarines will provide improved stealth, maneuverability and firepower, allowing the Pakistan Navy to execute a wide range of operations effectively.

“The project is proceeding as per the timeline. We expect that these submarines will join the Pakistan Navy fleet very soon,” Ashraf stated.