Pakistan, Marshall Islands establish diplomatic ties

NEW YORK, Jan 27 (APP):Pakistan and the Marshall Islands, a Pacific country situated between Hawaii and the Philippines, established diplomatic relations at a ceremony in New York on Friday.

Pakistan’s UN Ambassador Munir Akram and his Marshall Islands’ counterpart, Amatlain Elizabeth Kabua, signed a joint communiqué to formalize the relationship between their countries.

The signing ceremony, held at the Pakistan Mission to the UN, was attended by the diplomats of the two countries.

The Marshall Islands are a sprawling chain of volcanic islands and coral atolls in the central Pacific Ocean. With Majuro as its capital, the country gained independence in 1986.

Ambassador Akram called the occasion ‘auspicious’, saying that the forging of formal diplomatic relations would open up more avenues to deepen cooperation. Even before that, the Pakistani envoy said the two countries were cooperating on key matters at the United Nations.

Pakistan, he said, considered the Marshall Islands an important country, highlighting the leading role the two countries played in the establishment of the landmark Loss and Damage Fund as well as its operationalization at COP28.

In her remarks, Ambassador Kabua said that she was privileged to be representing her country at the formal start of a journey of friendship and partnership with Pakistan.

She said that her mission had excellent understanding with its Pakistani counterpart, which was reflected in the commonality of positions on several issues, such as climate change and UN Security Council reform.

The Ambassador said that she was eager to work closely with Ambassador Akram in efforts to further strengthen the bond of friendship between the two countries.

Ambassador Kabua expressed appreciation for Ambassador Akram’s strong advocacy of the cause of small island nations at the United Nations.