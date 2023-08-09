Pakistan hopes India would respond positively to PM Sharif’s talks offer: Masood Khan

WASHINGTON, Aug 09 (APP): Pakistan hopes that India would respond positively to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s overture for talks aimed at resolving the outstanding issues, including Jammu and Kashmir, with Ambassador Masood Khan also urging the United States to pay more attention to the tense region.

“We have always pursued diplomacy with India,” the Pakistani envoy was quoted as saying in a Newsweek article covering the latest regional developments.

“The Prime Minister of Pakistan has once again made an offer for engagement; the US has also expressed its support for direct dialogue between Pakistan and India on issues of concern,” he told the mass-circulation magazine.

“We hope there would be a reciprocal resonance from New Delhi,” Masood Khan added.

Ambassador Masood Khan, who spoke to Newsweek’s correspondent Tom O’Conner on “Youm-e-Istehsal “, cautioned that India’s illegal annexation of occupied Kashmir on August 5, 2019, and its subsequent actions like changing the demography of the disputed region posed a grave risk to the region’s security.

“The situation has been deteriorating, It was not just annexation,” the Pakistani envoy said.

“There was this new domicile law which opened the floodgates for inflow of outsiders into the Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and they are allowing their armed forces to acquire land inside Jammu and Kashmir. So they’re changing the demographic composition but in addition to that, they are also doing this electoral reengineering of the constituencies to reduce Muslim majority into a minority.”

Discussing the regional situation, Ambassador Masood Khan said that the economic future of the neighborhood depended on stabilization in Afghanistan.

“We have a shared objective, to eliminate terrorism and work for infrastructure development so that we leverage our economic geography this economic geography can be used for more connectivity, for economic partnerships and I think that terrorism in all forms is a barrier in achieving that objective,” he said.

Noting close U.S. engagements with partners along the Arabian Peninsula, Ambassador Khan argued that “this entire neighborhood should be looked at as a whole, as one big ecosystem.”

“So, I think that in that context, the United States should be more closely involved,” he said. “Right now, our priority is to attract U.S. investment, particularly in tech startups, which have taken off in Pakistan, but, simultaneously, United States attention to the region to improve the security situation would also be welcomed by us.”

On Pak-US relations, Masood Khan noted that the US diplomatic engagement in the region was always positive.

“We need to have a holistic approach towards peace and security, peace, security and prosperity in the region. And we welcome United States’ constructive role in this regard.”

The Ambassador said that the two countries were actively involved in dialogue on critical areas including counter-terrorism, security cooperation, economic development, climate change, energy, health and education.

“The United States’ attention to the region to improve security situation would also be welcomed by us.”

Terming Sino-Pak ties an important relationship, the Ambassador said that China was contributing to Pakistan’s economic progress directly and indirectly to stability also. “At the same time, we want to have equally robust relationship with the United States.”

“After the withdrawal of the United States from Afghanistan, we’ve recalibrated our relationship and are using most efficiently the space that is available to United States and Pakistan, for building economic partnerships, for continuing with a paradigm of security cooperation, particularly in regard to countering terrorism, and identifying long term strategy for strategic stability in the region.”

Emphasizing the need for promoting people-to-people contacts, the Ambassador noted that thousands of Pakistani students, after studying in the United States, were contributing to the socio-economic development of the country.