Pakistan highlights pharmaceutical collaboration with SCO countries

BEIJING, Sept 27, (APP): “The 2nd SCO Pharmaceutical Cooperation Development Conference has demonstrated the commitment of member states to foster international cooperation in the pharmaceutical industry. Through this platform, SCO member states aim to promote mutual benefits, strengthen regulatory frameworks, encourage research and development collaboration, and expand market access,” highlighted Asim Rauf, CEO of Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).

Asim Rauf, who attended the conference in Suzhou as a VIP guest, delivered a keynote address highlighting Pakistan’s commitment to promoting pharmaceutical development and regulation.

In his address, he stressed the significance of cooperation among SCO member states in ensuring drug safety and advancing research and development in the pharmaceutical sector.

With the world facing unprecedented challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for collaboration and partnership in the pharmaceutical sector has become even more critical. Pakistan and other SCO members are committed to working together to ensure the availability of essential medicines, strengthen health systems and improve the overall well-being of their populations.

The CEO took the opportunity to share Pakistan’s achievements in pharmaceutical regulation, highlighting the steps taken by DRAP to streamline the drug approval process, enhance quality control measures and promote transparency in the pharmaceutical industry.

“Pakistan has developed very rapidly in the field of regulation and the acceptance of its drugs is also increasing in the world. Especially during the pandemic, we have done a lot of work, including independent trials, starting the digitization process, introducing the CTD format, automating, etc,” the CEO added that “recently, we have noted the surge in Pakistan’s pharmaceutical exports as a result of these advances. We are ready to share the steps and experiences we have taken with other SCO member states.”

In an interview with China Economic Net, Asim Rauf touched on many potential areas of collaboration and partnership between Pakistan and other SCO member states in the pharma sector, the most important of which is clinical trials at present.

Pakistan has various products from China including manufactured goods, high-tech products, cancer medicines, active pharmaceutical ingredients and medical devices.

The CEO said there were many pending applications for clinical trials of Chinese medicines in Pakistan. He added that “we have generated a conducive environment where we have specifically invited Chinese companies to bring their products to Pakistan and import them.”

In addition to attending the conference, Asim Rauf held bilateral meetings with representatives from other SCO member states to explore opportunities for collaboration in the pharmaceutical sector.

He noted that “the conference provided a platform where we can individually sign bilateral MoUs and agreements with all other member countries so that we can bind each other and share knowledge on those global issues that may affect public safety and people’s health.”

These meetings aimed to foster closer ties and facilitate the exchange of knowledge and expertise in areas such as drug regulation, quality control, and capacity building. The conference provided a platform for participants to exchange best practices, discuss regulatory challenges and explore avenues for future collaboration. Experts from SCO member countries shared their experiences and insights on topics such as drug registration, pharmacovigilance and pharmaceutical research and development.

The conference concluded with the Suzhou Initiative, injecting new and strong impetus into the building of an even closer SCO community of shared future. The health and pharmaceutical regulatory authorities, relevant institutions and industries of the participating countries attach great importance to cooperation in the field of medicine and health among the SCO member states, observer states and dialogue partners, and will actively play the role of the SCO mechanism as a platform.