Pakistan Hajj Mission’s Lost,Found department returns 317 items to owners

MAKKAH MUKARMA, Jun 09 (APP): The Lost and Found Centre of the Pakistan Hajj Mission, Makkah has successfully returned 1,500 SAR and over 317 missing items, including bags, wheelchairs, mobile phones, and purses, to intending pilgrims of the government hajj scheme.

In Charge of Lost and Found Centre Naseerudin told APP that his team was actively engaged in searching for 80 missing bags that need to be returned to their rightful owners.

Additionally, they have encountered a challenge with 20 bags that have yet to be identified.

They are currently putting significant effort into locating the owners of these bags to facilitate their return.

The Lost and Found Centre has the services of 35 dedicated “Moavineen e Hujjaj” who are assigned to different hotels where buses and trucks unload the luggage of hajj pilgrims.

These staff members visit each building to ensure the proper delivery of luggage to government scheme hajj pilgrims.

He mentioned that hajj pilgrims who have misplaced their baggage should contact the Lost and Found Centre at 0567119736 for assistance.

Furthermore, he strongly advised incoming hajj pilgrims to take precautionary measures by clearly writing their passport numbers and names on their bags.