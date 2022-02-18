Pakistan govt working hard to promote people’s welfare: Nakai

NEW YORK, Feb 18 (APP): The visiting Pakistan parliamentary delegation leader, Sardar Talib Hasan Nakai, MNA, told a gathering of Pakistani community activists that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government was working diligently to ensure the people’s welfare, and it’s success in combating the coronavirus pandemic was recognized internationally.

Speaking at a well-attended reception hosted for the delegation by Pakistan Consul General in New York, Ayesha Ali, he said that Pakistani people were greatly benefitting from the Ehsaas and Benazir Income Support programmes– part of the measures being implemented for the uplift of masses.

Another important government’s initiative is the health cards which have initially been distributed in Punjab and KP that Nakai said were of huge advantage for the people.

The delegation is here for the 2022 Parliamentary Hearing, a joint initiative of the IPU (Inter-Parliamentary Union) and the UN General Assembly president.

Nakai told the gathering that his delegation consisted of different political parties which have strong differences of opinion back home and here they were united in

advancing the interests of our homeland– Pakistan.

He paid tributes to Pakistan UN Ambassador Munir Akram and Consul General Ayesha Ali for their hospitality and the way they and their staff were looking after the delegation. He especially praised Ayesha Ali and her staffers for the critical services they were rendering to the Pakistani community.

Senator Farooq Naek, a member of the delegation from Pakistan People’s Party, also lauded the work being done by the Consul General and her team.

In his remarks, he stressed the need for cooperation between the government and opposition for resolving the problems of the people, especially as inflation was hurting the common man. Unity at home would also project a positive image of the country abroad.

Senator Farooq Naek also called for building up exports in a substantial way to earn foreign exchange. “If we boost exports, we will not have to go to IMF,” he said, adding that non-development expenditures must be cut down drastically. “The country won’t progress if we continue to import everything, including vegetables.”

Radicalization of the society was having a negative impact on the country as crime was on the rise.

Welcoming the delegation, Consul General Ayesha Ali gave a briefing on the operations of the consulate in New York which has the largest concentration of Pakistani-Americans in the United States — 300,00 to 500,000.

Recounting the help rendered by the consulate amid the raging pandemic, she said that despite heavy odds, “seamless services” were provided to the community.

Under Prime Minister’s directive, the services for the community have been expanded, with new initiatives during the last three years.These include online services E-visa, digital Power of Attorney, NICOP and Passport renewals. Steps have been taken for the effective redressal of diaspora’s complaints.

The Consulate, Ayesha Ali added, was now working on a three-pronged strategy: Full utilization by the diaspora of Roshan Digital Accounts and Naya Pakistan Certificates to send remittances to Pakistan; Use of Pakistani-American entrepreneurs’ expertise for matchmaking, mentorship and internship opportunities; Benefit from their experiences on how to overcome challenges in various sectors of Pakistan’s economy.

Pakistani-Americans, she said, make us proud of their achievements. “We are especially delighted to see Pakistani-Americans establishing foothold in the American public service and politics as well.”

“Our diaspora is the backbone of our economy and a bridge between out two countries — the stronger the diaspora, the stronger will be the relations between Pakistan and the US.”