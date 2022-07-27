Pakistan govt, people to win fight against floods, rebuild homes: Zhao Lijian

BEIJING, July 27 (APP): Chinese Ministry Spokesperson, Zhao Lijian on Wednesday said he believed that Pakistani government and people would win the fight against floods and rebuild their homes and said that China was ready to provide help to Pakistan to improve people’s livelihood and pursue social development.

” We believe that the Pakistani government and people will win the fight against flood and rebuild their homes,” he said during his regular briefing while responding to a question about supply of relief packages to flood-hit people in Balochistan province.

The Spokesperson said, ” I have noted that affected by Monsoon, Balochistan province of Pakistan has been hit with rounds of heavy rains causing flood.”

As a good friend of Pakistan sharing weal and woe, China had spent no time in sending urgently needed humanitarian supplies including food packages, and solar power generation equipment to help the local people go through difficulties, he added.

Zhao Lijian said that the Chinese side was ready to continue to provide help to Pakistan to help improve people’s livelihood and pursue social development.

Balochistan province has recently received a new batch of relief packages from China.

About 800 to 1,000 food packs were distributed among the families living in the makeshift camps in the province’s Qila Saifullah district.

The Chinese people also provided around 300 pieces of solar panels as the current rains destroyed electricity lines in many areas.

According to official sources, around 310 people have been killed and 295 others injured so far in separate rain-related incidents in Pakistan since June 14.

Most of the damages and casualties were reported from Balochistan province, where 100 people died and 57 others sustained injuries due to monsoon rains that triggered flash floods.