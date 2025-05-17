Pakistan geological treasures dazzle at Nanjing Expo

- Advertisement -

BEIJING, May 17 (APP):Around 10 Pakistani gems and minerals companies are showcasing their rare and exquisite specimens at the ongoing 2025 China Nanjing (International) Mineral, Gemstone & Fossil Expo, being held from May 15 to 19.

Now in its third year, the expo has attracted over 500 exhibitors from more than 50 countries, transforming the 40,000-square-meter venue into a global showcase for minerals, gemstones, fossils, and meteorites.

Pakistani exhibitors are presenting a dazzling array of emeralds, tourmalines, topaz, morganite, quartz, aquamarine, pyrite, marble and onyx specimens from regions such as Gilgit Baltistan, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. These high-quality specimens—ideal for both jewelry and decorative purposes—have attracted significant interest from innternational buyers and collectors, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Saturday.

Pakistan is one of the world key producers of high-quality gemstones, including emeralds from the Swat Valley and pink topaz from Katlang. However, despite Pakistan resource potential, mining currently contributes only 3% to GDP.

Recognizing the significant role of mineral exports in boosting Pakistan economy, the Pakistani government unveiled the National Minerals Harmonisation Framework 2025 during April’s Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum – a comprehensive policy package aimed at streamlining investment procedures and creating a more favorable regulatory environment for investors, which is expected to accelerate growth in the country mining sector.

Returning exhibitor Ghulam Mustafa of Fine Art Minerals expressed pride in Pakistan’s mineral heritage. Pakistan possesses extraordinary geological treasures, and our trade ties with China are expanding beyond gemstones to industrial minerals, he said.

The response to our display has been phenomenal—visitors are truly impressed by Pakistan natural wealth.

Muhammad Sadiq from Fine Nagar Gems & Minerals, also returned with an expanded collection. Last year feedback was incredibly positive and we are very optimistic about this year sales and orders, he said, adding that, Pakistan minerals have a competitive edge, and the Chinese market holds huge potential. We aim to deepen cooperation in this sector.