Pakistan exports to southern China witness 16% growth in 2023

BEIJING, Mar 8 (APP): Pakistan’s exports to the southern region of China witnessed a 16% growth last year, partly due to the China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement (CPFTA) that lowered tariffs as well as events like FoodAg 2023 and TEXPO 2023 which further facilitated exports in the textile and agricultural sectors.

This was stated by Zhou Hanmin, a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and President of the Shanghai Public Diplomacy Association.

“I had visited Pakistan before the Belt and Road Initiative was proposed and deeply felt the sincere emotions of Pakistani people towards China. The CPEC not only improved the bilateral trade but also provides substantial economic uplift to Pakistani people. If given the opportunity, I still hope to visit this friendly country again.” Zhou stated.

During this year’s Two Sessions, the National People’s Congress (NPC) and CPPCC, Zhou Hanmin expressed optimism about the progress ofÂ BRI and the trade relations between China and the participating countries. In his proposal, he suggested implementing specific measures aimed at expanding the export of agricultural products from Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) countries, with a particular emphasis on the Least Developed Countries.

Least developed countries (LDCs) is a classification used by the United Nations (UN) to identify and categorize countries that exhibit the lowest levels of socio-economic development. The designation of LDC is based on three primary criteria: low income, weak human assets (such as education and healthcare), and economic vulnerability.

“At last year’s China International Import Expo (CIIE), I noticed that nearly one-third of the participating countries were LDCs that maintain close and friendly relations with China, consistently offering significant support in international affairs. This year, I proposed that we must provide more assistance to the exports of goods from these countries,” Zhou said, suggesting the establishment of a special exhibition zone for the Least Developed Countries at CIIE, enhancing attractiveness through concentrated exhibitions.

Zhou told CEN that China has complementary industrial and resource relationships with 43 LDCs that have joined BRI. “We should analyze China’s import data for food and agricultural products from these countries and identify their advantageous varieties. China has a wealth of expertise in agricultural products, seafood, fruits and vegetables. We can enhance technical support for these countries by providing assistance and expertise.”

China’s foreign trade in 2023 exceeded 41 trillion RMB in total import and export, with a year-on-year growth of 0.2%. Notably, trade with countries along the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) shows a growth rate of 2.8%, further highlighting the robustness and potential of the BRI.”