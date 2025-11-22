Pakistan, EU reiterate commitment to broad-based, forward-looking partnership

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 22 (APP): Pakistan and the European Union, Saturday, reaffirmed their commitment to a broad-based, multidimensional and forward-looking partnership anchored in shared values, the UN Charter, multilateralism, and the principles of mutual respect and cooperation.

They underlined the importance of further deepening trade and investment ties, including through the EU’s GSP+ arrangement, as a driver for sustainable growth, export diversification, job creation and mutually beneficial economic opportunity.

Both sides convened the 7th Strategic Dialogue co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and the EU High Representative/Vice President Kaja Kallas in Brussels, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

The meeting provided a comprehensive review of the full spectrum of Pakistan–EU relations, building on the positive momentum of recent high-level engagements and sustained institutional interactions.

The dialogue also offered an opportunity to exchange views on regional and global developments, including South Asia, Afghanistan, the Middle East, and broader geopolitical developments.

Both sides underlined the importance of coordinated approaches to peace, stability, sustainable development and global challenges such as climate change and connectivity.

They agreed to strengthen cooperation under the Strategic Engagement Plan (SEP 2019), advance work on ongoing dialogues and identify concrete avenues to expand collaboration in the years ahead, it was further added.