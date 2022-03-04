Pakistan envoy lauds expatriate community’s role in advancing Pak-UK relations

LONDON, Mar 4 (APP): Pakistan’s High Commissioner to UK Moazzam Ahmad Khan has lauded the role of British Pakistani community in advancing Pak-UK relations and making constructive contribution to the progress and development of both countries.

He particularly emphasized the significance of youth in shaping the contours of a futuristic relationship.

The High Commissioner was speaking at the launch of ‘PK-UK Season 2022 New Perspectives’ program by Pakistan High Commission in collaboration with the British Council, to mark 75th anniversary of the independence, coinciding with 75 years of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and UK.

The launch took place in tandem with the formal inauguration of the Season in Pakistan. Chairman British Council Stevie Spring graced the occasion as guest of honour, a press release issued by Pakistan High Commission in London on Friday said.

Addressing the event, High Commissioner Moazzam Ahmad Khan highlighted various aspects of the multi-faceted Pakistan-UK ties.

He also appreciated the British Council’s role in promoting cultural relations between the two countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman British Council Stevie Spring said that since 1948, the Council had been endeavoring to bring the two peoples closer, particularly through youth engagement.

She said that the PK-UK New Perspectives would encourage young talent and deepen cultural exchanges between the two countries.

The launch of the Season and the Pakistan High Commission’s collaboration with the British Council on some aspects of the campaign marked the first of a series of initiatives aimed at celebrating 75 years of Pakistan, alongside 75 years of friendship between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

By promoting collaboration among artists, film makers, and creative talent of the two countries, the Season aimed to showcase the promise of Pakistan’s youthful human resource, as well as close relations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.