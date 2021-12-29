Pakistan envoy in UK holds ‘Khuli Katchehry’ with diaspora

LONDON, Dec 29 (APP): Pakistan High Commissioner to UK Moazzam Ahmad Khan held 11th virtual ‘Khuli Katchehry’ with the British Pakistani community on 28 December 2021.

Diaspora members virtually attended the event and sought redressal of their problems regarding visas, National Identity Cards for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOPs), Pakistan Origin Cards (POCs), passports and property matters.

The High Commissioner redressed some of the problems instantly and assured the participants that the remaining issues would be taken up with the concerned authorities in Pakistan, a press release issued by the High Commission here on Wednesday said.

A number of British Pakistani entrepreneurs, professionals and investors among the attendees expressed keen interest in investing in various sectors of Pakistan economy and inquired about investment opportunities in the country.

Appreciating their passion for their country of origin, the High Commissioner provided the diaspora members with the relevant information.

He particularly urged the British Pakistanis to open Roshan Digital Account (RDA) and benefit from its profitable investment schemes.

As per the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the High Commissioner holds the Virtual Khuli Katchehri every month.