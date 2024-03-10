Pakistan Embassy in Belarus holds reception to mark 84th Pakistan Resolution Day

MINSK (BELARUS), Mar 10 (APP): The Embassy of Pakistan in Belarus organized a Reception in commemoration of the 84th Pakistan Resolution Day and the 30th Anniversary of the establishment of Pakistan-Belarus Diplomatic Relations.

Minister of Energy of the Republic of Belarus Viktor Karankevich was the chief guest, whereas over 250 other guests, including Ambassadors, Belarusian dignitaries, media personnel, and expatriate Pakistanis attended the event.

Reflecting on the historic significance of March 23rd, Ambassador of Pakistan to Belarus Sajjad Haider Khan, paid homage to the visionary founding fathers especially Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, whose leadership led to the birth of Pakistan as an independent nation on August 14, 1947, said a press release on Sunday.

He underscored Pakistan’s stature as the world’s second-largest Muslim nation, with a population of 240 million and a robust economy boasting a GDP of $1.283 trillion in terms of purchasing power parity. The contributions of Pakistan’s 10 million expatriates, who annually remit around $30 billion, were lauded for their role in the nation’s socio-economic development.

He reaffirmed country’s commitment to the principles of equality, justice and non-alignment in international affairs, as enshrined in the UN Charter. He underscored Pakistan’s active participation in multilateral and regional organizations, advocating for peace, cooperation, and regional development.

Turning to the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Belarus, Sajjad Haider Khan highlighted the development of the partnership over the past three decades, characterized by mutual respect and cooperation.

Significant agreements, including the visa abolition for diplomatic and official passport holders, and over 80 other MoUs and agreements, have laid the foundation for diverse cooperation across various sectors.

He also spoke about the Cultural exchanges between Pakistan and Belarus which have flourished, enriched by film, art, music, sports, and educational initiatives.

As part of the 30th-anniversary celebrations, a series of events, including book launches, cultural festivals, art exhibitions, and musical concerts, are planned to further strengthen cultural ties between the two nations.

During his speech, the Belarusian Minister of Energy Viktor Karankevich expressed warm congratulations to Pakistan on its National Day and highlighted the significant milestones achieved since the Lahore Declaration in 1940.

He commended Pakistan’s journey to becoming a respected global player and emphasized the strengthening of bilateral relations over the past 30 years.

The Minister highlighted successful elections in both countries, cooperation within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and key achievements in trade and education.

He thanked Ambassador Sajjad Haider Khan and the Embassy team for their contributions and expressed optimism for continued cooperation and partnership between Belarus and Pakistan.

A special feature of the event was the live performance by students of the State University of Culture & Arts on instrumental tunes of Pakistani national songs.

The Ambassador expressed gratitude to the Belarusian government for their steadfast support and concluded by expressing confidence in the continued strengthening of Pakistan-Belarus relations in the years to come.