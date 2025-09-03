Pakistan embassy hosts talk by German historian Ursula

- Advertisement -

ABU DHABI, Sep 03 (APP): The Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday organized an engaging talk with Ursula Perlwitz, a distinguished German historian and traveller.

Born on 23 May 1934 in Hamburg, Ms. Perlwitz resided in Karachi from 1963 to 1968 during her husband’s posting with Lufthansa. With a passion for archaeology and languages, she has travelled extensively across Europe, Africa, and Asia.

The discussion session was moderated by Dr. Saba Karim Khan, New York University Abu Dhabi. The event was attended by ambassadors & diplomats from various missions and members of the Pakistani community.

In her remarks, Ms. Perlwitz fondly recalled her time in Pakistan, highlighting her extensive travels to all parts of Pakistan including Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, the beautiful northern areas, and former East Pakistan.

She spoke of her fascination with Mughal art, her collection of miniature paintings, and her visits to historic sites such as Mohenjo-Daro and Harappa. Recalling the kindness and hospitality of the Pakistani people, she said, “I was curious to go there and was very happy, and I loved it all. Pakistan’s culture, cuisine, and strong women left a deep impression on me. Pakistan Zindabad!”.

During the interactive discussion, she candidly answered questions and expressed her desire to visit Pakistan again soon.

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi thanked Ms. Perlwitz for sharing her rich experiences and cherished memories of Pakistan.

“Your talk beautifully reflects your happiness and the kindness you found in Pakistan. You were a most charming lady then, as you are now, with a heart of immense beauty. I would encourage you to write a book, as your memories and your unique collection of photographs from the 1960s capture a fascinating chapter of Pakistan’s history and your close connection with the country”, said the Ambassador.

Following the talk, an art exhibition was held at the Embassy, showcasing the artworks of Pakistani artist Tehseen Badar, whose portfolio spans figurative and cultural themes, landscapes, calligraphy, and portraits. The works of Ms. Saima Furqan and Dr. Rabia Sheikh were also showcased during the exhibition.

“I found Tehseen Badar’s art captivating and inspiring. Pakistani art and culture hold immense potential, and at the Embassy, we strive to project and promote our artists and their works”, remarked the ambassador.