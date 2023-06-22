Pakistan, Egypt agree to strengthen cooperation in multiple fields

PARIS, Jun 22 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday met with President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi here wherein the two leaders agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in multiple fields.

The meeting was held here on the sidelines of the New Global Financing Pact Summit being hosted by France.

The prime minister, along with a delegation, is on an official visit here to attend the Summit on the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

The prime minister said that the establishment of Loss and Damage Fund at COP27 held in Sharm El-Sheikh was an important development.

He said the Loss and Damage Fund has laid the basis for an important milestone at the global level.

The prime minister said that the resolve shown at Sharm El-Sheikh was moving forward gradually.

The two leaders resolved to promote and further strengthen the bilateral relations.

They also agreed to keep up the bilateral contacts on regional as well as international affairs.