Pakistan donates 16 truckloads more of relief goods to Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, Oct 16 (APP): Pakistan on Saturday donated another 16 truckloads of relief goods to Afghanistan as part of its ongoing efforts to avert any humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country.

The relief goods were handed over to Afghan Minister for Refugees Haji Khalil Ur Rehman Haqqani and Deputy Minister for IDPs, Pakistan’s Ambassador in Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan said on Twitter.

Handed over 16 truck loads of relief goods to Afghan Minister for Refugees Haji Khalil Ur Rehman Haqqani & Deputy Minister for IDPs. These include food items & blankets for distribution among affected people ⁦@ForeignOfficePk⁩ @PakinAfg pic.twitter.com/zTUMo9zREp — Mansoor Ahmad Khan (@ambmansoorkhan) October 16, 2021

He said the consignment included food items and blankets for their onward distribution among affected people.

Last week too, Pakistan had sent 13 trucks carrying 345 tons of relief goods, which include food and medicines, under Pakistan-Afghanistan Cooperation Forum.