Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair for 2023-2025 term

Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair for 2023-2025 term

ISLAMABAD, Nov 24 (APP): In a resounding victory over India, Pakistan on Friday was elected as Vice Chair of the UNESCO Executive Board from the Asia Pacific Group for the 2023-2025 term.

The elections were held at the 218th Session of the UNESCO Executive Board in Paris, a Foreign Office press release said.

Of the 58-member Executive Board, Pakistan secured 38 votes as compared to India’s 18.

“Pakistan is grateful to members of the Executive Board and all member states of UNESCO for their overwhelming support and the trust reposed in its candidature,’ Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in a statement.

She said that Pakistan would carry out its responsibilities with a deep sense of commitment, credibility, honest dialogue and mutual respect.

She said As an ardent supporter of multilateralism Pakistan will work together with UNESCO member states to mobilize collective efforts to promote common objectives at UNESCO, including its global priorities – Africa and Gender Equality and the Small Island Developing States (SIDS) Operational Strategy.

Earlier during the UNESCO General Conference, Pakistan had been successfully re-elected to the Executive Board at the elections held on 15 November 2023.

By Ishtiaq Rao

Ishtiaq Ahmed is a Sr. Reporter who reports on Prime Minister, President, Foreign Office, and special assignments. Backed by 20-year experience, he has written for local and foreign newspapers. Reach out at 03335293238/ [email protected]/ X: ishtiaqrao

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services